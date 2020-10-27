PREVIOUS|
TikTok partners with Ottawa-based Shopify to launch shoppable video ads

The two companies have also partnered to showcase Black-owned businesses

Oct 27, 2020

2:55 PM EDT

0 comments

TikTok has partnered with Ottawa-based Shopify to allow merchants to sell their products within the app.

Merchants in the U.S. now have the ability to create their TikTok For Business account and deploy in-feed shoppable video ads. They can simply select which product they’d like to feature and video ads are automatically generated.

“Ready-made templates designed specifically for commerce mean merchants of any size can take advantage of the TikTok channel using their existing imagery or video,” Shopify notes in a blog post.

The video ads will drive users to their Shopify stores for checkout. This feature is now available in the U.S., and will become available in other select markets early next year.

Shopify and TikTok will also collaborate to test new commerce features over the next few months to further allow merchants to expand their reach on their profile.

“We’re thrilled to be the first partner to welcome TikTok to the world of commerce, particularly right now, as our merchants prepare for a busy online holiday shopping season,” said Shopify vice-president Satish Kanwar, in the blog post.

Further, TikTok and Shopify have partnered to showcase Black-owned businesses with the launch of a new hashtag challenge. TikTok users can spotlight their favourite Black-owned businesses using the hashtag ‘#ShopBlack.’

The campaign will highlight products from more than 40 Shopify merchants, which will give TikTok users a resource to support Black-owned businesses.

Source: Shopify

