Telus investing $38 million in the Capitale-Nationale region in Quebec

The carrier will expand its 5G network to 20 new communities in the region

May 19, 2021

9:42 AM EDT

Telus is investing $38 million to deploy its PureFibre and 5G networks in the Capitale-Nationale region in Quebec.

The Vancouver-based national carrier says the investment will provide more than 2,000 additional families and businesses in the Portneuf RCM and Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures with direct access to optical fibre by September 2022.

Telus will also expand its 5G network to 20 new communities in the region including the Portneuf, Côte-de-Beaupré, and Charlevoix RCMs.

“Our 500 team members in the Capitale-Nationale region are committed to actively continuing the deployment of our networks across Quebec, and to driving the economic recovery of our regions,” said Marie-Christine D’Amours, the vice-president of Telus’ consumer solutions and customer experience for Quebec, in a statement.

Telus plans to invest $54 billion in Canada by 2024, including $9 billion in Quebec, mainly in infrastructure and operations.

Source: Telus 

