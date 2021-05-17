Here’s another chance to win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S21+

If you weren’t lucky enough to win our first Bell Samsung Galaxy S21+ contest, here’s another chance.
The Galaxy S21+ features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. Further, it sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB of RAM and a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
“Use Bell — Canadaâ€™s Fastest 5G network and get theoretical peak download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps in major cities across Canada for an incredible mobile experience,” says Bell.
This S21+ comes in the ‘Phantom Violet’ colour variant with 128GB of storage. The contest ends June 14th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
You can learn more about Bell’s 5G network here.
