Gboard keyboard will match its theme to your device’s in Android 12

Gboard is a keyboard app developed by Google that comes pre-installed on most android phones

May 17, 2021

6:34 PM EDT

We already know that the volume and brightness bars in Android 12 will match your system theme.

Well, Gboard, a keyboard app developed by Google that is pre-installed on most Android phones, will follow suit by basing its theme on your system theme, which in turn will be based on your wallpaper.

The feature was first spotted XDA member ‘RKBD.’ When a user chooses the ‘Device’ theme option in Gboard’s settings menu on a phone running Android 12, the keyboard theme will complement the device’s theme, which in itself is based on the wallpaper you are currently using.

I know, this might be confusing, so in simple terms, the device theme is based on your wallpaper. The Gboard theme is based on your device theme, hence the Gboard theme on Android 12 can be based on your wallpaper.

Check out the preview from XDA below:

We’ll learn more about Android 12 and its features at Google I/O tomorrow. Check out our what to expect from Google I/O 2021 story for more information on the event.

Source: XDA Developers

