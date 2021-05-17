Best Buy Canada has a wide variety of PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games currently on sale, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.
Xbox
- NHL 21 (Xbox One): Now $19.99, was $39.99
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox One): Now $19.99, was $29.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One): Now $29.99, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One/Xbox Series X): Now $49.99, was $79.99
- FIFA 21 (Xbox One): Now $19.99, was $39.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Xbox Series X/Xbox One): Now $49.99, was $69.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox One): Now $39.99, was $79.99
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Xbox One / Xbox Series X): Now $29.99, was $54.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One): Now $29.99, was $54.99
To find all Xbox games on sale, click here.
PlayStation
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (PS5): Now $49.99, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4): Now $29.99, was $79.99
- NBA 2K21 (PS5): Now $39.99, was $49.99
- It Takes Two (PS4): Now $39.99, was $54.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5): Now $39.99, was $79.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4): Now $29.99, was $49.99
- Just Dance 2021 (PS5): Now $29.99, was $59.99
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4): Now $34.99, was $49.99
- Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for Playstation 5: Now $99.99, was $109.99
To find all PlayStation games on sale, click here.
Nintendo Switch
- Just Dance 2021: Now $29.99, was $59.99
- NBA 2K21: Now $19.99, was $29.99
- Borderlands Legendary Collection: Now $19.99, was $59.99
- BioShock: The Collection: Now $19.99, was $59.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Now $39.99, was $79.99
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Nintendo Switch Standard Edition: Now $59.99, was $99.99
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: Now $29.99, was $54.99
- The Outer Worlds: Now $29.99, was $49.99
- PGA Tour 2K21: Now $39.99, was $49.99
To find all Nintendo Switch games on sale, click here.
The sale is set to expire on May 20th.
Source: Best Buy Canada
