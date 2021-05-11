PREVIOUS
News

New Among Us update adds Twitch and Discord integration to mobile

The update also includes a few bug fixes

May 11, 2021

1:48 PM EDT

0 comments

Among-us-header

While Among Usâ€™ increase in player base has slowed down exponentially, the updates havenâ€™t.

The multiplayer social deduction gameâ€™s most recent update (version 2021.5.10) is geared toward smartphone platforms and adds direct integration with Twitch and Discord.

With the new update, players can now stream Among Us on Twitch directly from their mobile devices. All you need to do is launch Among Us and hit the ‘Start Streaming on Twitch’ button found in the customize settings.

Additionally, you can now connect your Discord account to the mobile app and share a room code invite by pressing the Discord button in the room lobby.

The update also encompasses a few bug fixes. Check them below:

  • Crewmate sprites appearing as pink polygons on Android devices should be fixed. If you still have issues, please email Among Us support and include what device youâ€™re using.
  • Skins not appearing in the Airship bundle purchased should now be there.
  • Region text no longer continually shows North America on the opening screen.
  • IOS users no longer need to sign in every time the game opens.
  • Among Us is available on iOS, Android, macOS andÂ PC.

In other Discord-related news, PlayStation has announced plans to integrate Discord into the PlayStation Network in 2022.

Image credit: InnerSloth

Source: InnerSloth

Related Articles

News

May 3, 2021

2:23 PM EDT

Discord will integrate with the PlayStation Network in early 2022

News

May 7, 2021

2:18 PM EDT

OnePlus releases multiplatform clipboard app called Clipt

News

May 6, 2021

12:50 PM EDT

Microsoft details Apple’s resistance to Xbox Game Pass streaming on iOS

News

Aug 19, 2020

9:10 PM EDT

Check out the original unaired pilot episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Twitch

Comments