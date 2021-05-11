Samsung will virtually attend this year’s MWC in Barcelona

After skipping last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the GSMA is bringing back Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year. The annual exhibition will take place from June 28th to July 1st in Barcelona, Spain, with as many as 50,000 people attending the conference.
However, due to the ongoing pandemic, many companies have bowed out of the conference. For example, while Samsung plans to attend MWC this year, it will only do so virtually.
“The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is our number one priority, so we have made the decision to withdraw from exhibiting in-person at this year’s MWC. We look forward to participating virtually and continuing to work with GSMA and industry partners to advance new mobile experiences,” said Samsung in a statement.
The GSMA says attendees will need to have a negative COVID-19 test before attending the event, but many companies are still skipping this year’s MWC despite that caveat. Some of the companies that don’t plan to attend this year’s MWC include Sony, Google, Nokia, Ericsson and more.
Source: The Korea HeraldÂ Via: GSMArena
