PREVIOUS|
Deals

Dell has the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers on sale

It's been one year, five months and 12 days since we've seen Joy-Cons go on sale in Canada

May 11, 2021

3:05 PM EDT

0 comments

We never thought weâ€™d see this day again.

The Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers are on sale in Dellâ€™s web store. The last time we saw a discount on the gamepads was during Black Friday back in 2019. To put that in perspective, it’s been one year, five months and 12 days since Nintendo’s Joy-Cons have been offered at a discount.

The controllers, regularly priced at $99.99, are currently available for $89.99. Though only a minor $10 discount, all other big stores like Walmart, EB Games, Best Buy and Amazon still have Joy-Cons listed for their regular price.

Follow the links to buy the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller (Grey) for $89.99 and the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller (Neon Red and Blue) for $89.99.

This deal is valid online until May 14th at 5:59 a.m. ET. Dell provides free shipping on all orders.

Source: Dell

Related Articles

News

Oct 7, 2019

7:06 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada selling exclusive Neon Green Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

News

May 10, 2021

6:13 PM EDT

Nintendo president says global semiconductor shortage will limit Switch production

News

Jul 24, 2019

12:51 PM EDT

Nintendo will reportedly fix ‘drifting’ Joy-Cons for free, offer refunds on previous ...

Deals

May 7, 2021

11:59 AM EDT

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals available right now

Comments