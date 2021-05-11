Dell has the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers on sale

We never thought weâ€™d see this day again.
The Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers are on sale in Dellâ€™s web store. The last time we saw a discount on the gamepads was during Black Friday back in 2019. To put that in perspective, it’s been one year, five months and 12 days since Nintendo’s Joy-Cons have been offered at a discount.
The controllers, regularly priced at $99.99, are currently available for $89.99. Though only a minor $10 discount, all other big stores like Walmart, EB Games, Best Buy and Amazon still have Joy-Cons listed for their regular price.
Follow the links to buy the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller (Grey) for $89.99 and the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller (Neon Red and Blue) for $89.99.
This deal is valid online until May 14th at 5:59 a.m. ET. Dell provides free shipping on all orders.
Source: Dell
