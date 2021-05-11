Nothing’s ‘Ear 1’ wireless earbuds release this June

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has shared a short blog post detailing why ‘Nothing’ choose to release wireless earbuds as its first product.
The ‘Ear 1’ earbuds are a simply named product and likely a good place for the company to start since it can sell wireless earbuds for a relatively affordable price. This is the opposite approach that Essential took when it tried to accomplish a similar goal with the launch of the Essential Phone.Â
The sound of change. #Ear1 coming this June: https://t.co/QXza1nS5Fo pic.twitter.com/9Bxmp9jTei
— Nothing (@nothing) May 11, 2021
That doesn’t mean Nothing won’t release other devices in the future though. The cleverly named company has been championing the ambitious premise of building a tech brand that aims to “to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future that looks, lives and feels like nothing,” according to the Ear 1’s reveal blog post.
So far, all we know about the Ear 1s are that they’re releasing in June and they feature a very stripped-down design with clear materials. While this isn’t a lot to go on, the company has joined forces withÂ audio hardware maker Teenage Engineering, so I’m expecting the Ear 1 to look pretty outstanding.
Source: Nothing
