HTC unveils new Vive Pro 2 and Focus 3 VR headsets

While HTC isn’t really in the smartphone space anymore, the company is still going strong with its various virtual reality (VR) headsets.
Vive has announced two new VR headests that are due to launch in the next few weeks.
The first device, the Vive Pro 2, is HTC’s next consumer virtual reality headset. The successor to the first HTC Vive is scheduled to launch on June 4th.
The Vive Pro 2 sports a 5K resolution with 2.5K per eye and 120Hz refresh rate panels. The headset’s field-of-view has been expanded to 120-degrees.
The VR wearable also sports Display Stream Compression and is also backwards compatible with DisplayPort 1.2. Further, there’s an adjustable head strap and a sizing dial to improve the fit. It’s important to point out that similar to the first HTC Vive, the Vive Pro 2 requires a gaming PC to power it.
The Vive Pro 2 costs $1,079 and is available for pre-order. If you sign up for Vive’s newsletter between now and May 31st, you’ll receive a $50 discount.
HTC also revealed the Vive Focus 2, an all-in-one standalone headset that features a 5K resolution and a 120-degree field-of-view. However, the device’s panel is only 90Hz compared to the 120Hz available with the Vive Pro 2.
The all-in-one Vive Focus 2 device costs $1,750.
