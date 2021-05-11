PREVIOUS|
Freedom Mobile offering $40/10GB bring your own device plan

The plan is regularly priced at $55/month

May 11, 2021

3:08 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile is currently offering a ‘Bonus Data’ $40/10GB plan if you bring your own device.

Normally priced at $55/month, the plan includes 10GB of data, along with unlimited domestic calls and global text.

Other ‘Bonus Data’ plans include $35/3GB and $45/11GB. The only drawback about these plans is they don’t offer unlimited data, so once your allotment is up, you’ll need to either stop using data or pay for more. These plan deals are only available for a limited time and are only for BYOD customers.

Also, if you activate a postpaid line with Freedom, you get a $120 service credit which includes a “$10 monthly credit applied to your account for up to 12 months to a maximum of $120,” the deal reads.

It’s important to note that the offer is available online and in-store, though the latter route includes a connection fee of up to $30.

To check out all the ‘bring your own device’ offers from Freedom, click here.

Source: Freedom Mobile

