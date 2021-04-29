Chromecast with Google TV update includes granular HDR controls and more

If you own a Chromecast with Google TV, you can now download the latest update to get some more specific HDR controls.
In the update, there’s a new setting called Advanced video controls that gives users more control over the HDR implementation and colour on the device. The refresh rate settings have also been moved to this menu.
Further, there’s a new toggle that will turn your TV on or off with HDMI-CEC, which is nice to have if you only use the Chromecast with your television.
There are also some bug fixes that help your Chromecast detect the best default settings for your TV, Wi-Fi improvements and less lag for people listening to audio with Bluetooth headphones.
If you want to update your device, navigate to your profile avatar in the top right corner of the home screen. From there, dive into ‘Settings,’ then ‘System’ and choose ‘About.’ You’ll then see the ‘System update’ button.
Source: 9to5Google
