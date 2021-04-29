A few Switch Mario games are $25 off at The Source

If you’ve been bored at home during the ongoing lockdowns, maybe picking up a new Mario game for the weekend can help with that.
To make that a tiny bit more cost-effective, The Source has discounted three Mario games, Splatoon 2 and some other Switch titles by $25 CAD to bring the price down to $54.99.
- Splatoon 2 – $54.99
- Super Mario Odyssey – $54.99
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $54.99
- Super Mario Maker 2 – $54.99
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – $54.99
