PREVIOUS|
Deals

A few Switch Mario games are $25 off at The Source

Splatoon 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles are on sale too

Apr 29, 2021

10:39 AM EDT

0 comments

If you’ve been bored at home during the ongoing lockdowns, maybe picking up a new Mario game for the weekend can help with that.

To make that a tiny bit more cost-effective, The Source has discounted three Mario games, Splatoon 2 and some other Switch titles by $25 CAD to bring the price down to $54.99.

Source: The Source

Related Articles

News

Apr 22, 2021

2:14 PM EDT

Fujifilm’s Nintendo Switch Instax printer reimagines the classic Game Boy Printer

News

Feb 9, 2021

8:02 AM EST

The uncompressed Super Mario World soundtrack is my new work mix

Deals

Mar 23, 2021

4:09 PM EDT

The Source is offering great deals on Bluetooth speakers and more until March 31st

Deals

Mar 9, 2021

11:19 AM EST

The Source discounts several Apple Watch bands and accessories

Comments