Telus to invest nearly $2 million in the Mékinac and des Chenaux, Quebec regions in 2021

British Columbia-based carrier, Telus, is investing nearly $2 million in the Quebecois Mékinac and des Chenaux municipalities in 2021.
The telecom giant also plans to accelerate the deployment of its PureFibre and 5G network, drive innovation in businesses as well as grass-roots charities, and support the health, agriculture and education sectors.
“Our 6,000 team members across the province are committed to actively continuing the deployment of our networks across Quebec, and driving the economic recovery of our regions,” said Marie-Christine D’Amours, the vice president of Telus, consumer solutions and customer experience for Quebec, in a recent press release.
“To date, 93 percent of businesses and families in the area we serve have access to our PureFibre network, and we continue to invest jointly with the governments in order to reach 99 percent of homes by the end of 2022…”
Other Telus investments in 2021 include deploying the network to more than 1,200 families in the regions of Saint-Prosper, Saint-Stanislas and Saint-Adelphe, Quebec. Next year, Telus says it will continue to invest more in the communities of Lac-aux-Sables, Notre-Dame-de-Montauban, Saint-Narcisse, Saint Séverin and Saint-Tile, Saint-Anne-de-la-Pérade and Saint-Thècie.
The government of Canada and Quebec recently announced an “unprecedented agreement” with several internet service providers (ISPs) to launch the extensive ‘Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed,’ an initiative that aims to connect nearly 150,000 homes to high-speed internet by September 2022.
