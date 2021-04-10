Here are the winners from the 2021 Canadian Game Awards

The Canadian Game Awards took place April 9th and celebrated the Canadian gaming industry. Awards went out to big AAA titles and indie games alike, and there were even some for Canadian esports players.
If it feels like it wasn’t too long ago that we had the last Canadian Game Awards (CGAs), well, you’re not wrong. The 2020 CGAs were delayed due to COVID-19 and instead of taking place in April as originally planned, the CGAs happened in September.
Anyway, we’ve got the full list of CGA winners below. If you missed the event and want to watch it, the CGA event is also available on Twitch.
Best Art Direction – Spiritfarer
Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Boreal Tenebrae, Spinch
Best Game Design – Hardspace: Shipbreaker
Also nominated: Gears Tactics, Lucifer Within Us, Star Wars: Squadrons, Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Performance – Cecilie Stenspil (Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)
Also nominated: Guillaume Lambert (Announcer, Journey to the Savage Planet), Pascal Langdale (Bagley, Watch Dogs: Legion), Katherine Levac (EKO, Journey to the Savage Planet), Elana Dunkelman (Fenyx (female), Immortals Fenyx Rising)
Best Narrative – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Boreal Tenebrae, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Spiritfarer
Best Score / Soundtrack – Spiritfarer
Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Immortals Fenyx Rising
Best Audio Design – Star Wars: Squadrons
Also nominated: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dauntless, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Content Creator / Show – Linus Sebastian (Linus Tech Tips)
Also nominated: Autumn Rhodes, James Ronald (Epic Game Music), Ryan Letourneau (NorthernLion)
Best Streamer – Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
Also nominated: Eren “Caboose” Kose, Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang, Kate “Kate” Stark, Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey
Best Personality – Imane “Pokimane” Anys
Also nominated: Geoff Keighley, Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela, Naomi Kyle, Steve Saylor
Best Esports Host – Camille “Camco” Salazar-Hadaway
Also nominated: Alexander “The Shyway” Hope, Alex “Vansilli” Nguyen, Brody “Liefx” Moore, Jennifer “LemonKiwi” Pichette
Best Esports Player – Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal (Call of Duty)
Also nominated: Artour “Arteezy” Babaev (Dota 2), Josh “Steel” Nissan (Valorant), Michael “Miviens” Viens (NHL), Sasha “Scarlett” Hostyn (Starcraft II)
Best Esports Organization – Luminosity Gaming
Also nominated: Eleven Gaming, Mirage Esports, OverActive Media, Raptors Uprising
Best Esports Event – Six Invitational 2020
Also nominated: AdrenaLAN 2020, Get On My Line 2020, NHL 20 Cup, Toronto Ultra 100K Payout
Best Esports Coach – Joshua “Jatt” Leesman
Also nominated: Aaron “Clairvoyance” Kim, Dylan “Coach Didz” Didiano, Dylan Falco, Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Best PC Game – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Also nominated: Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Industries of Titan Early Access, Star Wars: Squadrons, Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Console Game – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Also nominated: A Short Hike, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Spiritfarer, Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Mobile Game – A Fold Apart
Also nominated: Archer: Danger Phone, MARVEL Realm of Champions, Shop Titans, Winding Worlds
Best Indie Game – Spiritfarer
Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Bloodroots, Journey to the Savage Planet, Star Renegades
Best Debut Indie Game – Journey to the Savage Planet
Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Bloodroots, Ikenfell, UnderMine
Best VR / AR Game – Star Wars: Squadrons
Also nominated: Groove Gunner, Slugterra VR, Transformers VR Battle Arena, Vetrix
Fans Choice Award – Hardspace: Shipbreaker
Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Speed Dating for Ghosts
Studio of the Year – Certain Affinity
Also nominated: EA Motive, Phoenix Labs, The Coalition, Thunder Lotus
Game of the Year – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Also nominated: Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Spiritfarer, Star Wars: Squadrons, Watch Dogs: Legion
You can learn more about the CGAs here.
Image credit: CGA
Source: CGA
Comments