Here are the winners from the 2021 Canadian Game Awards

Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Spiritfarer both won big at this year's CGAs

Apr 10, 2021

9:29 AM EDT

Canadian Game Awards 2021

The Canadian Game Awards took place April 9th and celebrated the Canadian gaming industry. Awards went out to big AAA titles and indie games alike, and there were even some for Canadian esports players.

If it feels like it wasn’t too long ago that we had the last Canadian Game Awards (CGAs), well, you’re not wrong. The 2020 CGAs were delayed due to COVID-19 and instead of taking place in April as originally planned, the CGAs happened in September.

Anyway, we’ve got the full list of CGA winners below. If you missed the event and want to watch it, the CGA event is also available on Twitch.

Best Art Direction – Spiritfarer

Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Boreal Tenebrae, Spinch

Best Game Design – Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Also nominated: Gears Tactics, Lucifer Within Us, Star Wars: Squadrons, Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Performance – Cecilie Stenspil (Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)

Also nominated: Guillaume Lambert (Announcer, Journey to the Savage Planet), Pascal Langdale (Bagley, Watch Dogs: Legion), Katherine Levac (EKO, Journey to the Savage Planet), Elana Dunkelman (Fenyx (female), Immortals Fenyx Rising)

Best Narrative – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Boreal Tenebrae, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Spiritfarer

Best Score / Soundtrack – Spiritfarer

Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Immortals Fenyx Rising

Best Audio Design – Star Wars: Squadrons

Also nominated: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dauntless, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Content Creator / Show – Linus Sebastian (Linus Tech Tips)

Also nominated: Autumn Rhodes, James Ronald (Epic Game Music), Ryan Letourneau (NorthernLion)

Best Streamer – Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Also nominated: Eren “Caboose” Kose, Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang, Kate “Kate” Stark, Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey

Best Personality – Imane “Pokimane” Anys

Also nominated: Geoff Keighley, Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela, Naomi Kyle, Steve Saylor

Best Esports Host – Camille “Camco” Salazar-Hadaway

Also nominated: Alexander “The Shyway” Hope, Alex “Vansilli” Nguyen, Brody “Liefx” Moore, Jennifer “LemonKiwi” Pichette

Best Esports Player – Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal (Call of Duty)

Also nominated: Artour “Arteezy” Babaev (Dota 2), Josh “Steel” Nissan (Valorant), Michael “Miviens” Viens (NHL), Sasha “Scarlett” Hostyn (Starcraft II)

Best Esports Organization – Luminosity Gaming

Also nominated: Eleven Gaming, Mirage Esports, OverActive Media, Raptors Uprising

Best Esports Event – Six Invitational 2020

Also nominated: AdrenaLAN 2020, Get On My Line 2020, NHL 20 Cup, Toronto Ultra 100K Payout

Best Esports Coach – Joshua “Jatt” Leesman

Also nominated: Aaron “Clairvoyance” Kim, Dylan “Coach Didz” Didiano, Dylan Falco, Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Best PC Game – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Also nominated: Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Industries of Titan Early Access, Star Wars: Squadrons, Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Console Game – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Also nominated: A Short Hike, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Spiritfarer, Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Mobile Game – A Fold Apart

Also nominated: Archer: Danger Phone, MARVEL Realm of Champions, Shop Titans, Winding Worlds

Best Indie Game – Spiritfarer

Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Bloodroots, Journey to the Savage Planet, Star Renegades

Best Debut Indie Game – Journey to the Savage Planet

Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Bloodroots, Ikenfell, UnderMine

Best VR / AR Game – Star Wars: Squadrons

Also nominated: Groove Gunner, Slugterra VR, Transformers VR Battle Arena, Vetrix

Fans Choice Award – Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Also nominated: A Fold Apart, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Speed Dating for Ghosts

Studio of the Year – Certain Affinity

Also nominated: EA Motive, Phoenix Labs, The Coalition, Thunder Lotus

Game of the Year – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Also nominated: Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Spiritfarer, Star Wars: Squadrons, Watch Dogs: Legion

You can learn more about the CGAs here.

Image credit: CGA

Source: CGA

