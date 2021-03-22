Governments reach ‘unprecedented’ agreement to bring high-speed internet to nearly 150,000 Quebecers

The governments of Canada and Quebec have reached an “unprecedented agreement” with internet service providers (ISPs) to launch the extensive ‘Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed,’ an initiative that aims to connect nearly 150,000 homes to high-speed internet by September 2022.
Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed is being funded through an equal investment totalling $826.3 million from the provincial and federal governments and powered by ISPs VidÃ©otron, Cogeco, Bell, Xplornet, Sogetel and Telus.
The Government of Canada says it’s “establishing a deadline and penalties for these new contracts” to ensure that the project is completed quickly.
In a press statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited the growing need for internet as more people are shifting to remote education and work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government says the 150,000 homes being targeted through Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed are in addition to the 66,000 homes that already have high-speed internet through other provincial and federal programs.
Beyond that, the government says its various multi-million-dollar initiatives, including the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund, will help provide 98 percent of Canadians with high-speed internet access by 2026. The government’s goal is to have the entire Canadian population have high-speed internet by 2030.
Source: Government of Canada
