Business

Governments reach ‘unprecedented’ agreement to bring high-speed internet to nearly 150,000 Quebecers

ISPs VidÃ©otron, Cogeco, Bell, Xplornet, Sogetel and Telus are assisting with the project

Mar 22, 2021

4:36 PM EDT

An image of the Quebec and Canada flags

The governments of Canada and Quebec have reached an “unprecedented agreement” with internet service providers (ISPs) to launch the extensive ‘Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed,’ an initiative that aims to connect nearly 150,000 homes to high-speed internet by September 2022.

Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed is being funded through an equal investment totalling $826.3 million from the provincial and federal governments and powered by ISPs VidÃ©otron, Cogeco, Bell, Xplornet, Sogetel and Telus.

The Government of Canada says it’s “establishing a deadline and penalties for these new contracts” to ensure that the project is completed quickly.

In a press statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited the growing need for internet as more people are shifting to remote education and work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government says the 150,000 homes being targeted through Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed are in addition to the 66,000 homes that already have high-speed internet through other provincial and federal programs.

Beyond that, the government says its various multi-million-dollar initiatives, including the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund, will help provide 98 percent of Canadians with high-speed internet access by 2026. The government’s goal is to have the entire Canadian population have high-speed internet by 2030.

Source: Government of Canada

