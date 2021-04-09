Google announces Pixel 5a 5G coming later this year, but not to Canada

In a massive “screw you” to leakers, Google announced the Pixel 5a 5G.
The reveal comes after several reports surfaced that the company had cancelled the phone Friday morning. Android Central reported that two independent sources confirmed Google would cancel the Pixel 5a. Further, leaker Jon Prosser tweeted that the cancellation was due to chip shortages.
Following those reports, a Google spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the company was still going to launch the Pixel 5a 5G:
“Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last yearâ€™s a-series phone was introduced.”
However, the ongoing chip shortage is a very real issue, impacting tech companies, automakers and more. It appears Google is also on that list, since the statement indicates Google will limit the Pixel 5a 5G to select regions. MobileSyrup reached out to Google Canada, which offered the same statement indicating supply issues limited a larger release.
It’s also worth noting that Google said the 5a 5G would be announced in line with last year’s a-series phone. Google announced the Pixel 4a and hinted at the 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in August 2020. It seems that we’ll see the Pixel 5a 5G in August this year, which is contrary to rumours that pointed to a possible June launch.
Beyond that, other rumours have indicated the Pixel 5a 5G would be very similar — but not identical — to the current Pixel 4a 5G.
Aside from the Pixel 5a 5G, Google is rumoured to have a higher-end flagship Pixel phone later this year. Likely the Pixel 6, it could feature custom Google silicon dubbed ‘Whitechapel.’
It’s also worth noting that Google has a history of responding to leaks with phone announcements. After the huge Pixel 3 and 3 XL leaks, Google ramped up its announcement practices by tweeting an image of the Pixel 4 after it started leaking.
Via: The Verge
