GM’s chip shortages lead to extended shut downs in Canada

GM is extending production line shutdowns in many parts of North America, including Canada, and shutting down even more lines in Mexico and the United States.
The GM CAMI Ingersoll plant in Ontario is extending its production line shutdown to the 1,500 employees who build the Chevy Equinox SUV to May 10th, according to the Detriot Free Press.
Global chip production issues have affected products across several industries and have led to a shortage of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console, Android phones and now, reportedly even Apple devices.
Other automakers are in the same boat, with Ford and Fiat Chrysler both experiencing production line shutdowns related to the global chip shortage.
Source: Detroit Free Press
Comments