Google is reportedly working on launching several new devices before the end of Q2 2021.
According to Jon Prosser, the creator of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, we’ll see new Pixel Buds in mid-April.
Prosser doesn’t reveal very much about the new Pixel Buds, but hopefully, these wireless earbuds offer real active noise-cancellation, a feature the Pixel Buds (2020) unfortunately don’t include.
Google stuff:
New Pixel Buds coming mid-April.
New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet.
ðŸ§»ðŸ§»ðŸ§»ðŸ§»ðŸ§» pic.twitter.com/vjOzT4M7nx
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 5, 2021
Prosser’s tweet also indicates a new Google smartphone is scheduled to be revealed on June 11th, but he mentions he’s unsure what device it is. The tech giant’s next smartphone is likely the Pixel 5a, the mid-range version of the sort-of-already-mid-range Pixel 5.
In 2019, Google unveiled the Pixel 3a in May during its I/O event, but the following year, the Pixel 4a was delayed until August, likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear why Google would release a new Pixel in June, but it might have something to do with the pandemic or because the company wants to keep its I/O developer conference software-focused.
The latest leaks indicate that the Pixel 5a will look a lot like the 4a 5G. It will reportedly features a hole-punch camera in the top right corner, a flat 6.2-inch OLED display and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.
It’s worth noting that this is only a rumour and should be approached with skepticism until Google makes an official announcement.
Source: @Jon_prosser
