Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy A52 and A72 handsets

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series is quite the hit among those looking for a more affordable handset.
Last year, the South Korean company unveiled and released the Galaxy A71 and A51, and now several leaks regarding the company’s A72 and A52 devices have appeared.
Both handsets were spotted on Samsung’s official website, showcasing the smartphones’ appearance. The Galaxy A52 features a quad camera setup on the rear and a hole-punch selfie shooter.
The phone offers a square shape, similar to the Galaxy Note series. This leak was spotted by the well-known Roland Quandt.Â
Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 listed on Samsung's official website: https://t.co/7C2kLc6uW0https://t.co/ydn7oeoXUohttps://t.co/hw1tZVre23
inc pics pic.twitter.com/UrCKHX3ACD
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 8, 2021
TechTalkTV has also leaked a lot of information about the upcoming handsets.
Everything about Samsung Galaxy A72 pic.twitter.com/21qMv0stVB
— TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) March 7, 2021
The A72 will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a Snapdragon 720G processor and a 5,000mAh battery. Further, the device features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 64-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel telephoto, a 5-megapixel macro and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy A52’s specs are currently unknown.
It’s currently rumoured that these devices will launch on March 17th, according to a post from SamMobileÂ sourcingÂ @FrontTron.Â It’s worth noting that until Samsung officially unveils the A72 and A52, it’s important to approach these leaks with an air of skepticism.
Source: TechTalkTV, Roland Quandt, SamMobile
Comments