WhatsApp reportedly developing encrypted chat backup feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a password-protected encrypted chat backup feature to provide an added level of security.
WABetaInfo posted screenshots of the feature on Twitter and notes that it will be rolling out on both iOS and Android in a future release.
“To prevent unauthorized access to your iCloud Drive backup, you can set a password that will be used to encrypt future backups. This password will be required when you restore from the backup,” one of the screenshots reads.
As previously announced, @WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption.
The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp.
It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Lp06PaECBX
— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021
WABetaInfo notes that the chat database and media will be protected from unauthorized access when using a password and that the password is not sent to WhatsApp. One of the screenshots outlines that WhatsApp will not be able to help recover forgotten passwords.
Although WhatsApp chats are protected with end-to-end encryption, this protection doesn’t extend to online backups stored on Google Drive and iCloud.
If users were to protect backups with a password, this would prevent anyone from accessing the content without authorization.
News about this upcoming feature comes as the Facebook-owned messaging service is facing backlash for its new privacy policy. Although WhatsApp has attempted to clear up miscommunication about the policy, rivals like Signal and Telegram have seen an influx of new users.
As with any other leaks about upcoming features, it’s unknown when this new one will roll out to users.
Source: WABetaInfo
