Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 rumoured to launch in Q2

News regarding Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch has appeared.
According to leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 are set to release at some point in the next few months.
Q2
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 6, 2021
The leak indicates the Galaxy Watch 4 and Active 4 will launch in Q2 of 2021, which means the smartwatches are expected to release before the end of June.
Currently, there’s not much more information about either device. However, rumours indicate Samsung could ditch Tizen for Google’s Wear OS.
Source: @UniverseIce
