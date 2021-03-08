PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 rumoured to launch in Q2

The smartwatches are expected to launch before the end of June

Mar 8, 2021

2:08 PM EST

0 comments

News regarding Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch has appeared.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 are set to release at some point in the next few months.

The leak indicates the Galaxy Watch 4 and Active 4 will launch in Q2 of 2021, which means the smartwatches are expected to release before the end of June.

Currently, there’s not much more information about either device. However, rumours indicate Samsung could ditch Tizen for Google’s Wear OS.

Source: @UniverseIce

Related Articles

News

Mar 5, 2021

7:04 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy A71’s Android 11 update is on the way

News

Mar 5, 2021

3:27 PM EST

Best Buyâ€™s latest sale includes 55 percent off wireless earbuds and other tech deals

News

Mar 8, 2021

1:01 PM EST

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy A52 and A72 handsets

Comments