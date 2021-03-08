iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2 and macOS 11.2.3 now available

Apple has released several new security and bug fix updates for its various operating systems, including iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2 and macOS 11.2.3.
To download the update on iOS or iPadOS, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. With the Apple’s smartwatch, open the Apple Watch app on iOS, select General > Software Update. Finally, on macOS, select the Apple in the top left corner, click About This Mac > Software Update.
Apple’s release notes indicate that the updates offer important security updates and are recommended for all users. There’s also an Apple support document that mentions iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 solves an issue related to a Webkit bug that allowed maliciously crafted websites to execute code.
