Alleged image of Apple’s third-generation AirPods leaks online

An alleged image of Appleâ€™s third-generation AirPods has leakedÂ online by 52audio and supposedly displays the tech giantâ€™s upcoming wireless earbuds and charging case.
As with any other leak, this one needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Itâ€™s worth noting, however, that the image seems to be in line with what we know so far about the upcoming third-generation AirPods.
Bloomberg has previously reported that the next AirPods will take some cues from the AirPods Pro, such as a smaller stem and silicone ear tips.
The biggest change with this would be the fact that the next AirPods are expected to have an in-ear design, as opposed to resting on your ear like the current ones do.
52audio notes that the upcoming AirPods may also have touch controls similar to those on the AirPods Pro. Theyâ€™re also rumoured to feature a pressure-relieving system, which is already featured in the AirPods Pro.
Further, the image shows that the charging case has also been slightly tweaked to be smaller and more narrow, likely due to the shorter stems.
Itâ€™s currently unknown when Apple will launch the next generation of its wireless earbuds, but weâ€™ll likely learn more in the coming weeks and months.
Image credit: 52audio
Source: 52audio Via: MacRumorsÂ
