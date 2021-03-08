Microsoft now testing Edge Chromium browser on Xbox

Microsoft has kicked off public tests of its new Edge Chromium browser on Xbox consoles.
The test is accessible to those in Xbox’s Alpha Skip-Ahead group on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
With Edge Chromium, testers will receive an overall improved internet browser experience on Xbox consoles, offering support for extensions, Collections, vertical tabs, and many other Edge desktop features.
Further, Chromium will offer better compatibility with browser-based games and web-based services like Skype. But it doesn’t stop there — Edge even supports Google Stadia. While Microsoft’s own Xbox Game Pass service offers a far larger catalogue of games, it doesn’t yet support streaming on consoles, so Stadia could be an alternative in the meantime.
That said, the expanded browser support could be the way by which Microsoft ultimately brings Xbox Game Pass streaming to consoles, which it’s confirmed it plans to do.
AsÂ The VergeÂ notes, support for the existing version of Edge ends on March 9th, so it seems that a public rollout of the new Edge Chromium should come soon after.
Via: The Verge
