Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED display is set to launch in the first quarter of 2021, according to DigiTimes.
In a new report, the outlet notes that Apple has been diversifying its supply chain for displays and touch panels. As part of this, Chinese parts manufacturer GIS will provide touch panels for both the iPhone and upcoming iPad Pro.
“Besides iPhones, GIS will produce integrated touch modules for mini LED-backlit panels of 12.9-inch iPad Pro to be launched in first-quarter 2021,” DigiTimes reports.
This lines up with the ‘first half of 2021’ release window for the new iPad Pro that was provided by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month. Beyond that launch timing, the mini LED iPad Pro is also rumoured to feature darker blacks, richer colours and better contrast over current iPad displays.
