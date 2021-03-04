SaskTel launches interNET and maxTV Stream in four more rural communities

SaskTel is launching its ‘interNET Extended 25 and 50’ and ‘maxTV Stream’ services to four more communities in Saskatchewan.
The communities include the villages of Cabri, Consul, Hazlet and Pennant. With this latest expansion, the carrier now offers internet packages with download speeds of up to 50Mbps or faster in over 340 communities across the province.
“From communities with a handful of residents to our province’s major urban centres, we’re working hard to bring faster internet speeds and the next-generation in entertainment services to as many Saskatchewan residents as possible,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett in a press release.
SaskTel says its maxTV Stream IPTV platform combines “the best of traditional television with advanced technology and the latest OTT content from Netflix and YouTube.”
It lets users watch live TV and VOD programming on their phone or tablet, and also allows users to control their TV through Bluetooth and voice command technology. You can also restart live TV up to 72 hours in the past.
SaskTel notes that the continued expansion of its services is a direct result of its commitment to invest over $1.6 billion through 2025 across the province.
Earlier this year, the carrier expanded the services to Burstall, Fox Valley, Richmound and Tuxford.
Source: SaskTel
