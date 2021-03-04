PREVIOUS|
Apple says iOS 14.5 doesn’t actually let you set a ‘default’ music service

Since the iOS 14.5 public beta rolled out last month, some users thought Siri could set a permanent default music service

Mar 4, 2021

7:09 PM EST

0 comments

Apple has confirmed that iOS 14.5 doesn’t allow users to permanently select a default music service as previously believed.

Speaking toÂ TechCrunch, a company spokesperson noted that the feature instead is intended to better understand your audio-listening preferences.

As it stands, those using the iOS 14.5 beta are able to ask Siri to play a song and select a song from a list of music services. Siri song requests would then automatically play from the selected service — no further input is required.

This made it seem as if Siri would default to a certain music service, but TechCrunch notes that the feature is merely “an attempt to help Siri to learn the listening apps you want to use for different types of audio content — not just music.” For example, this means that Siri can take into account whether you use Spotify for music and Apple Podcasts or a third-party podcasts app for podcasts.

What it won’t do, however, is set any particular service as a permanent default.

iOS 14.5’s public beta rolled out in early February. A date for the official release of the OS has not yet been confirmed.

Source: TechCrunch

