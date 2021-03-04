Porsche’s next Taycan is a sport SUV aimed at a wider audience

Porsche has pulled back the curtain on its next electric vehicle (EV), a larger SUV version of the Taycan sports car that costs somewhere between $119,000 and $218,000.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Porsche for more information regarding the EV’s Canadian release date and pricing. Until then, we can only speculate that the price will land somewhere between the European and U.S. cost of the car. Porsche plans to launch its new Taycan sport SUV this summer.
There are four trim options to choose from, just like the regular Taycan. Where it differs is that each Taycan Cross Turismo has the same 93.4kWh battery pack. That said, the differences in speed and acceleration still results in some range variance.
- The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo — 389 to 456km estimated range, 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, top speed 220 km/h
- The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo — 388 to 452km, 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, top speed 240 km/h
- The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo — 395 to 452km, 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, top speed 250 km/h
- The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo — 388 to 419km, 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, top speed 250 km/h
The new, larger design gives drivers a bit more room inside. There’s 10mm extra headroom in the front and 47mm of extra space in the rear. There’s also a little more rear trunk space, but the front truck has stayed the same.
There’s an optional off-road package that will raise the car an additional 30mm, making it possible to push the vehicle a little further outside the city than the Taycan sports car.
Source: Porsche, Driving.ca
