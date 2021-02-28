Facebook debuts TikTok-like app for creating and sharing rap videos

Facebook has launched a new app called â€˜Barsâ€™ that will let users share videos of them rapping over premade beats.
The app provides beats and lets users record 60-second videos rapping their own lyrics, which are then shared in a TikTok-style feed. Bars also suggests rhymes as users write out lyrics. It also provides audio and visual filters, including an autotune feature.
“Bars is a new app that lets you create a high-quality rap in a fun and easy way over hundreds of free beats. No formal rap experience required, you can create something great whether youâ€™ve just thought of a dope couplet or have been freestyling for years,” the announcement post on Instagram reads.
Although the app focuses on music in particular, it seems that Bars is another attempt from Facebook to create a TikTok competitor.
It’s interesting to note that the app resembles TikTok when it comes to the user interface. For instance, there are two tabs called â€˜Featuredâ€™ and â€˜Newâ€™ in the app. In TikTok, the two tabs are called â€˜Followingâ€™ and â€˜For You.â€™
Further, the engagement buttons are also placed on the lower-right corner of the screen with the username on the left side, just like TikTokâ€™s interface. However, instead of liking videos through hearts like on TikTok, tapping on a video in Bars gives it â€˜Fireâ€™ through a fire emoji.
The app is currently in closed beta and will only be available on iOS once it launches more widely. It’s unknown if there will be an Android version anytime soon.
