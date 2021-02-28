PREVIOUS|
Virgin Mobile offering $30/4GB plan to current Lucky Mobile customers

The carrier is also offering Lucky Mobile customers $40/7GB and $50/10GB plans

Feb 28, 2021

3:01 PM EST

Virgin Mobile is offering some Lucky Mobile customers a $30/4GB BYOD plan with 1,000 international minutes when they make the switch.

Users on RedFlagDeals who have received the offer note that the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international and U.S. texting. Some customers have also had the $45 activation fee waived.

Virgin Mobile is also offering Lucky Mobile customers $40/7GB and $50/10GB plans. Itâ€™s worth noting that some customers have also been offered a $100 credit for a new phone.

Further, it appears that the offer is available for current Lucky Mobile customers who have had an active line for a minimum of 30 days.

Source: RedFlagDeals

