Terraria Stadia port back in development following cancellation

Terraria’s Stadia port is back in development, according to an announcement from studio Re-Logic.
In a post on a recent Terraria forum, Re-Logic explained that it was going forward with the Stadia port after resolving Google account issues with the search giant.
“Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in – as well as our partners at 505 Games – we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch [of] Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review,” Re-Logic said in the forum post.
A Google spokesperson also confirmed to The Verge that a Terraria Stadia port was in development.
Earlier this month, Terraria co-creator Andrew Spinks announced Re-Logic would no longer work on the Google Stadia port. Spinks included the announcement in a thread of tweets about how Google locked him out of his account for over three weeks.
I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward.
— Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021
Although development on the port has resumed, Re-Logic hasn’t shared any details about when Terraria will arrive on Stadia.
The news comes after reports detailed many of Google’s failures with the Stadia platform in the wake of the company shuttering its in-house development studio.
Image credit: Steam
