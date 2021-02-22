Huawei officially unveils Mate X2, not coming to Canada”

Huawei has officially unveiled the Mate X2, its latest foldable handset.
The tech giant’s new device features a 6.45-inch OLED cover display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1160 x 2770 pixel resolution. The foldable OLED inner panel offers an 8-inch 90Hz refresh rate with a 2200 x 2480 pixel resolution. The handset also has an 8:7.1 aspect ratio, and measures in at 4.4mm thin.
The rear-facing camera setup offers a 50-megapixel f/1.9 camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto, a 8-megapixel periscope telephoto with 10x zoom and a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front cover screen, the Mate X2 features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 4,500mAh battery, EMUI 11 and a Kirin 9000 5G processor. The 256GB Mate X2 costs Â¥17,999 (roughly $3500 CAD) and the 512GB Â¥18,999 (roughly $3700 CAD).
The Mate X, Huawei’s original foldable, and the refreshed Mate XS, both folded outwards and not inwards, but the company has changed its folding method to be more in line with Samsung’s Z Fold series with the X2.
Currently, this device is only available in China. However, Huawei says that each country has a different product portfolio, hinting that the Mate X2 could make its way to other regions in the future.
Huawei’s new handsets still lack access to the Google Play Store, which beyond its expensive price tag, explains why the device isn’t currently coming to Canada.
