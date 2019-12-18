Huawei Mate X revamp to get launch at MWC

Huawei’s CEO, Richard Yu, recently shared information about his plans for the P40 series and an upgraded version of the foldable Mate X.
Currently, Mate X is only available in the company’s home country, China.
Yu spoke to Frandroid about Huawei’s plans. First, Huawei’s new Mate X will sport an improved hinge, more resistant screen and the company’s proprietary Kirin 990 chipset. Yu will show off this new variant at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Yu also says that Huawei will launch the Mate X in Europe. However, the CEO did not mention whether it will be the new version of the Mate X or the older one, or when the company will release this newer version.
However, this newer variant could be the previously mentioned Huawei Mate Xs that features a Kirin 990 processor. The Mate Xs is set to launch in March 2020.
There’s still no word on whether the Mate X series will come to Canada.
Lastly, Yu confirmed that Huawei will continue to release foldable smartphones in the future, and would like to make them lighter.
Source: Frandroid
Comments