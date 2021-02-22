Leaked video shows off Samsung’s ‘Glasses Lite’ AR prototype

It looks like Samsung could be working on a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses if a recently leaked concept video is accurate.
Well-known leaker WalkingCat shared a pair of videos that show off Samsung’s concept design for AR glasses called Glasses Lite. The videos reveal sleek-looking AR glasses that let users watch movies, video chat and work without a standard computer monitor.
R&D Vision Concept ? https://t.co/JYQmy850K9
â€” WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) February 21, 2021
They also include a “sunglasses mode” that tints the display to protect your eyes, are compatible with Samsung’s desktop Dex platform and even work with the company’s smartwatches. There also seem to be interesting Minority Report-likeÂ hand gestures that allow users to control the experience without a standard keyboard and mouse.
It’s unclear if these are purely concept videos or a product Samsung is actively working on. That said, the Glasses Lite definitely are interesting, though it’s unknown how clear the AR image would actually be.
and….. this is the 3D holographic version https://t.co/PXDAHjDNWb
â€” WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) February 21, 2021
In my limited experience with AR headsets like Microsoft’s impressive HoloLens 2, augmented reality images still have a bit of blue to them given the headset’s resolution is only 1048 x 1080 pixels per eye. Hopefully, if the Glasses Lite become a reality, Samsung will have a solution to this issue, especially if it aims for users to be able to watch video content and play games with the glasses.
Though it’s been a few years, Samsung was once at the forefront of the virtual reality industry with its Gear VR headset. The last devices to be compatible with Gear VR were the Galaxy S10/S10+ and Note 9.
Source: @_h0x0d_
Comments