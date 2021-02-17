Google Maps getting more EV charging station info in Canada

Canadian EV owners can now get more information from Google Maps as the in-car Android Automotive version of the navigation tool gain additional EV charging station data.
If you have an EV that uses Android Automotive, like the Polestar 2 or the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the default Google Maps app now automatically routes you to charging stations if you’re driving somewhere outside of the vehicle’s remaining battery range.
This great feature works because cars with Android Automotive are aware of how much battery is left in the vehicle. While it would be nice for this feature to come to the mobile version of Google Maps, I’m unsure how Google would replicate it without the car’s battery data.
That said, as GM and Ford release more EVs with Android Automotive-based infotainment units in the coming years, this functionality will become a lifesaver.
Beyond automatically guiding EVS to chargers, Maps in Canada now has a lot more EV-related information, including charger prices, speed and the number of usable plugs. This is helpful when you’re looking for a fast charger, but it’s still distracting to do while driving, in my experience.
To top this off, Maps is also showing the accepted payments at each charger.
Source: Google Canada
Comments