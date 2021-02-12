PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are now available in Canada

These Chromebooks originally launched in the U.S. back in 2019

Feb 12, 2021

12:37 PM EST

Samsung has announced that its Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are now available in Canada directly from the company’s Samsung Experience Stores and its online store.

The Chromebook 4 features an 11.6-inch screen and weighs 1.18kg, while the Chromebook 4+ features a bigger 15.6-inch display and weighs in at 1.7kg. Regarding battery life, Samsung says that the Chromebook 4 can last up to 12 hours and that the Chromebook 4+ is capable of lasting 10 hours.

The Chromebook 4 and 4+ feature up to 32GB of storage, 4G of memory and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor. Further, the Chromebook 4 features a single USB-C port, and the Chromebook 4+ includes one USB 3.0 port and 2 USB-C ports.

When both Chromebooks launched in the U.S. back in 2019, they were praised for their sleek designs and relatively cheap price tags, especially when compared to Google’s Pixelbook Go.

The Chromebook 4 starts at $359 and is available in ‘Platinum Titan.’ On the other hand, the Chromebook 4+ is available in ‘Satin Grey’ and costs $459.

