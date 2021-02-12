Sony’s noise-cancelling WF-1000XM3 earbuds are $100 off at Staples

Sony’s well regarded WF-1000XM3s earbuds are on sale at Staples in Canada.
These earbuds may be a bit larger than most, but they offer noise-cancelling tech that helps block out the sound of the outside world. Usually, they retail for $299, but right now, Staples has them on sale for $199.
One of the main points against the earbuds in our review was that their price tag was a little too high, but this deal remedies that.
If you want to learn more about the earphones, you can read our in-depth review here.Â
To purchase the headphones, head to Staples Canada. The retailer’s weekly flyer says this deal comes into effect on February 12th.
You can check out the full flyer here.
