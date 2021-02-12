PREVIOUS|
Deals

Sony’s noise-cancelling WF-1000XM3 earbuds are $100 off at Staples

This brings the price down to $199

Feb 12, 2021

1:07 PM EST

0 comments

Sony’s well regarded WF-1000XM3s earbuds are on sale at Staples in Canada.

These earbuds may be a bit larger than most, but they offer noise-cancelling tech that helps block out the sound of the outside world. Usually, they retail for $299, but right now, Staples has them on sale for $199.

One of the main points against the earbuds in our review was that their price tag was a little too high, but this deal remedies that.

If you want to learn more about the earphones, you can read our in-depth review here.Â 

To purchase the headphones, head to Staples Canada. The retailer’s weekly flyer says this deal comes into effect on February 12th.

You can check out the full flyer here.

Related Articles

News

Feb 9, 2021

4:45 PM EST

Sony files patent for its PS4 Back Button Attachment accessory

News

Jul 5, 2019

11:52 AM EDT

Sony’s new WF-1000XM3 are truly wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling capabilities

Deals

Feb 5, 2021

4:29 PM EST

The Source is offering discounts on various tech products until February 17

Deals

Feb 8, 2021

1:28 PM EST

Anker’s A2 NC Multi-Mode wireless earbuds are $25 off on Amazon

Comments