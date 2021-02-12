PREVIOUS
Best Buy drops prices on smart TVs, laptops, wireless earbuds, and smart home products

Feb 12, 2021

10:33 AM EST

We can usually count on Best Buy Canada for a decent batch of discounted tech products every week, and this week is no exception.

Featured among this weekâ€™s deals are a 4K Samsung Tizen smart TV for $300 off, and Sonyâ€™s WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for $100 off.

Check out the full list of discounts below.

Home theatre

Sharp 55″ 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $220)

Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,499.99 (save $300)

JBL Bar 820-Watt 9.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $1,049.99 (save $250)

Laptops and tablets

Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop for $599.99 (save $100)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop for $499.99 (save $100)

PCs and accessories

ASUS Strix Gaming PC for $1,499.99 (save $200)

ASUS 27″ G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $529.99 (save $50)

Brassex Phoenix Ergonomic Pedestal Gaming Chair for $229.99 (save $120)

Wireless earbuds and speakers

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $139.99 (save $30)

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $99.99 (save $30)

Smart home

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $99.99 (save $30)

Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $259 (save $41)

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Pressure Cooker for $129.99 (save $70)

Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $649.99 (save $150)

Wearables

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Google Assistant for $349.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm Smartwatch for $294.99 (save $50)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

 

