Best Buy drops prices on smart TVs, laptops, wireless earbuds, and smart home products

We can usually count on Best Buy Canada for a decent batch of discounted tech products every week, and this week is no exception.
Featured among this weekâ€™s deals are a 4K Samsung Tizen smart TV for $300 off, and Sonyâ€™s WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for $100 off.
Check out the full list of discounts below.
Home theatre
Sharp 55″ 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $220)
Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,499.99 (save $300)
JBL Bar 820-Watt 9.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $1,049.99 (save $250)
Laptops and tablets
Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop for $599.99 (save $100)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop for $499.99 (save $100)
PCs and accessories
ASUS Strix Gaming PC for $1,499.99 (save $200)
ASUS 27″ G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $529.99 (save $50)
Brassex Phoenix Ergonomic Pedestal Gaming Chair for $229.99 (save $120)
Wireless earbuds and speakers
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $139.99 (save $30)
Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $99.99 (save $30)
Smart home
Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $99.99 (save $30)
Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (save $60)
Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $259 (save $41)
Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Pressure Cooker for $129.99 (save $70)
Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $649.99 (save $150)
Wearables
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Google Assistant for $349.99 (save $80)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm Smartwatch for $294.99 (save $50)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
