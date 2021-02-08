iOS users can get up to five months free of Apple Music through Shazam

iOS users can get up to five months free of Apple Music courtesy of Dolly Parton and Shazam, following the premiere of the famous singer’s ‘5 to 9 Big Game’ ad.
To get the deal, open the Shazam app on an iOS device.
.@Shazam #5to9 during tonight’s #SuperBowl to unlock a special surprise! You can also get up to 5 months of @AppleMusic free if you're a new subscriber ❤️ https://t.co/Vj5KuzZ0xo pic.twitter.com/8g0oiDpQuW
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 7, 2021
The subscription length is different depending on the user. New users get five months for free, and users who have previously used the service get two months free. On the other hand, users that have an active subscription or are on student or family plans, are not eligible for the deal.
In Canada, Apple Music costs $9.99 per month and gives users access to more than 60 million songs, music videos and playlists.
This deal is available until March 31st and is limited to one redemption per user. Once the free subscription is over, you’ll be charged $9.99 per month. You can also turn off the auto-renewal if you don’t want to pay for the music streaming platform after the free subscription period is over.
Apple acquired Shazam back in 2017 for roughly $400 million USD (about $509 million CAD).
Source: RedFlagDeals
