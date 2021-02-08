E3 2021 is reportedly going entirely digital this June

Similar to nearly every major upcoming conference with Mobile World Congress (MWC) being the only exception, a new report from VGC indicates that the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is going forward with an entirely digital E3 2021 this June.
In a statement to GamesRadar, the ESA said the following regarding this year’s E3:
“We can confirm that we are transforming the E3 experience for 2021 and will soon share exact details on how we’re bringing the global video game community together. We are having great conversations with publishers, developers and companies across the board, and we look forward to sharing details about their involvement soon.”
Last year’s E3 2020 was cancelled in March amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event was set to run from June 9th to June 11th in Los Angeles. At the time, the ESA promised to launch a “reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together” next year.
E3 2021 is set to take place between June 15th and June 17th and will reportedly feature three days of live-streamed events, several two-hour keynotes, an awards show and smaller streams from publishers and influencers, according to VGC. Further, the report mentions that the media will have the opportunity to test out games via streaming services.
That said, nothing has been officially announced yet beyond that the ESA is moving forward with E3 this year. In its statement to the GamesRadar, the ESA said that it “will soon share exact details” regarding its plan for the event.
Source: VGC, GamesRadar
Comments