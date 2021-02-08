Google Photos rolling out new video capabilities, including pinch-to-zoom

Google Photos looks to be improving its video functionality by bringing a double-tap gesture and pinch-to-zoom to the app.
Android Police reports that these new features are starting to show up now for some users. Users who have access to the feature can now double-tap to zoom in on any video and fill the screen. If you double-tap again, youâ€™ll be brought back to the zoomed out view.
Users can also pinch to zoom and move around the zoomed video to focus on a specific part. With this feature, you can scroll around the video with a dragging motion.
The feature is slowly rolling out as a server-side switch to some users. However, since itâ€™s still in the testing phase, itâ€™s unknown when it will get a full release.
Although the app offers countless editing options for photos, features for videos have been lacking for quite some time. Up until now, you could only rotate or trim videos and the playback experience was still subpar.
Source: Android PoliceÂ
Comments