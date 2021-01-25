Warner Bros. developing live-action Harry Potter series for HBO Max: report

Warner Bros. is producing a live-action Harry Potter series for HBO Max, according to a report fromÂ The Hollywood Reporter.
Per the outlets’ sources, the series is “in early development,” with Warner Bros. currently engaging “in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas that would bring the beloved property to television.”
In response toÂ The Hollywood Reporter, a Warner Bros. representative denied that aÂ Harry PotterÂ series was even in development.
Given the company’s silence, there are many questions that remain about the series.
First and foremost is how it would become available for Canadians, as HBO Max is only available in the U.S.
Presumably, the series would come to Crave in Canada, given WB parent company Warner Media’s exclusive Canadian licensing deal with Bell Media. The agreement specifically includes content from Warner Bros. Television Group, although it remains to be seen whether theÂ Harry PotterÂ series would be included in that.
In general, it’s also unclear what the show would be about or even what time period of the Wizarding World it would take place in. As it stands,Â The Hollywood Reporter also hadÂ no word on what involvement Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling might have in the series.
Rowling, who ultimately controls the rights to the property, has been a controversial figure among fans in recent years for repeated transphobic comments, which many of theÂ Harry Potter movie stars have denounced.Â Rowling’s work on theÂ Cursed Child sequel play, as well as the prequelÂ Fantastic BeastsÂ movies, has also been criticized.
Nonetheless, it makes sense that Warner Bros. would want to finally bring Potter to the small screen, given the franchise’s massive global popularity. This would also be the franchise’s first TV series.
In related news, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment recently delayed the Hogwarts LegacyÂ role-playing game to 2022.Â
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
