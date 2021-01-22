Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphone trade-in amount increases to $65

Samsung has confirmed that its headphone/earbuds trade-in program related to Galaxy Buds Pro purchases has increased from $25 to $65.
This is a limited time offer running from January 21st to March 1st, 2021, and the deal only applies to the recently launched Galaxy Buds Pro and not the Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds+.
Samsung says you can trade-in your old headphones at the time of purchase or by March 1st if purchasing directly from a Samsung Experience Store. Otherwise, you’ll have until March 15th to ship in your earbuds to Samsung if you purchased the Galaxy Buds Pro from a carrier, retailer or online from its store. Check out Samsung’s step by step process to learn more about the redemption process if you bought from a carrier or retailer that doesn’t accept trade-ins, or purchased online from Samsung.
Eligible old headphones or earbuds being traded in can “be of any make, any model, any manufacturer, any year, any configuration, and in any condition,” says Samsung.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro cost $264.99 in Canada. This offer brings their price down to $199 with the $65 trade-in discount.
While the Galaxy Buds Pro feature impressive active noise-cancellation and an abundance of customizable settings, I found them surprisingly uncomfortable, especially compared to the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live.
For more on the Buds Pro, check out my review of the high-end wireless earbuds.
Source: Samsung
