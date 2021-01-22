Telus launches mobile clinics to support marginalized people in Toronto and Vancouver

Telus has launched mobile clinics in both Toronto and Vancouver.
This is part of the company’s mobile Health for Good clinic program that involves a partnership with the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre and University Health Network Social Medicine Program in Toronto, and the Kilala Lelum Mobile Health Centre in Vancouver.
The Parkdale Queen West Mobile Health Clinic and Kilala Lelum Mobile Health Clinic, both powered by Telus Health, are specially equipped clinics on wheels that aim to provide “trauma-informed, culturally-sensitive primary medical treatments, Indigenous Elder-led cultural care, mental health services, and addiction,” to the citizens of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and the mid-west region of Toronto.
Additionally, in Toronto the clinic offers COVID-19 testing and vaccination at homeless shelter sites in areas of high positivity rates and congregate housing.
This program’s main goal is to help individuals and communities at-risk or face barriers to accessing high-quality health care services.
Telus’ $10 million commitment is part of the company’s Health for Good active in cities like Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Mississauga-Peel region, Waterloo region, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto, backs the program.
In 2020, Telus launched several mobile health clinics to support the COVID-19 response efforts. These clinics operated as assessment and testing centres offering support to those leaving isolation or recovering from COVID-19.
The company founded the Health Mobile Clinics back in 2014, and since then, has supported more than 50,000 patient visits.
Source: Telus
Comments