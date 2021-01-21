Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in February

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free to use but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to TV.
The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.
Here’s a look at the new additions coming starting February 1st:
- The Notebook (2004) — Directed by Nick Cassavetes, starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.
- Titanic (1997) – Directed by James Cameron, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010) — Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, starring the voice talent of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, and Kristen Wiig.
- Rango (2011) — Directed by Gore Verbinski, starring Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Bill Nighy and more. Won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
- Shrek Forever After (2010) — Directed by Mike Mitchell, starring the voice talent of Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, Julie Andrews and more.
- Megamind (2010) — Directed by Tom McGrath, starring the voice talent of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill and more.
Image credit: DreamWorks
