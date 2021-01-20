Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in February 2021

PREVIOUS
Jan 20, 2021

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, their British programming-focused streaming service, in December.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In February, the service will add the following programming:

  • The Pembrokeshire Murders — BritBox Original, North American, Exclusive (February 2nd)
  • The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Gameshow Killer – Exclusive (February 2nd)
  • Waiting For God: Seasons 4 to 5 – Exclusive (February 5th)
  • WinterWatch — North American Premiere (February 8th)
  • Diana: The Interview That Shook the World – North American Premiere (February 9th)
  • Cold Feet: The New Years: Season 4 (February 12th)
  • Honour – BritBox Original, North American Premiere, Exclusive (February 16th)
  • 8 Out of 10 Cat Does Countdown: Season 18 — North American Premiere, Exclusive (February 23rd)
  • Silent Witness: Seasons 1 to 21 – New to BritBox (February 26th)

BritBox is available on Google Play and the App Store. 

