Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in February 2021

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, their British programming-focused streaming service, in December.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In February, the service will add the following programming:
- The Pembrokeshire Murders — BritBox Original, North American, Exclusive (February 2nd)
- The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Gameshow Killer – Exclusive (February 2nd)
- Waiting For God: Seasons 4 to 5 – Exclusive (February 5th)
- WinterWatch — North American Premiere (February 8th)
- Diana: The Interview That Shook the World – North American Premiere (February 9th)
- Cold Feet: The New Years: Season 4 (February 12th)
- Honour – BritBox Original, North American Premiere, Exclusive (February 16th)
- 8 Out of 10 Cat Does Countdown: Season 18 — North American Premiere, Exclusive (February 23rd)
- Silent Witness: Seasons 1 to 21 – New to BritBox (February 26th)
BritBox is available on Google Play and the App Store.
