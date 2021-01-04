Quibi reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sell its shows to Roku

Quibi is reportedly in talks to sell its content catalogue to Roku following the short-form streaming app’s decision to shut down operations last year.
The Wall Street Journal reports that under the potential deal between the two companies, Roku would acquire the rights to Quibi’s library for an amount that is currently unknown. The report notes that it’s also possible that the deal could fall through before it’s finalized.
Roku’s popular devices allow users to stream services like Netflix and personal content libraries, but doesn’t have its own exclusive content. If it were to acquire Quibi’s content, the company would have its own slate of exclusive content that could lure more customers.
Quibi’s shows include episodes that are less than 10 minutes long and its content features several stars including Anna Kendrick, Kristen Bell, Liam Hemsworth and Sophie Turner.
The platform launched in April 2020 and never seemed to gain traction, after which the company said it was shutting down operations in October. Quibi executives blamed the service’s woes on the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic.
In Canada, the company offered two subscriptions at launch: a regular $6.99 per month subscription and a $9.99 per month ad-free subscription.
It’ll be interesting to see if Quibi’s content will be able to find a new home at Roku, and if it will seek other buyers if this deal falls through.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
