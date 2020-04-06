Mobile streaming service Quibi now available in Canada

The latest streaming platform, Quibi, has launched in Canada and subscriptions start at $6.99 a month with ads.
Although there are already several streaming services, Quibi intends to differentiate itself from others by focusing on mobile-friendly “bite-sized” chapters of content that run for 10 minutes or less. The service will add new episodes everyday.
The platform has previously announced a number of Quibi originals that will feature famous faces like Zac Efron, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and more. You can check out the full list of originals here.
In Canada, Quibi is exclusively partnered with Bell Media for daily news and sports content through CTV News and TSN. Bell says that the daily news program covers important news stories of the day both in Canada and around the world.
Bell has confirmed it’s producing Newsday by CTV News, hosted by Heather Butts, and Newsnight By CTV News, hosted by Reshmi Nair. New episodes will stream on Quibi every weekday morning at 6:30am ET, every weekday evening at 5pm ET and weekend mornings at 6:30am ET.
On the TSN side, Bell is also creating Sports AM by TSN, which will stream every morning at 6:30am ET on weekdays and 9am ET on weekends.
A regular subscription includes ads and is $6.99 a month, and an ad free subscription costs $9.99 a month. The streaming service is currently offering a 90-day free trial.
It’s important to note that you will be automatically charged at the end of the trial if you don’t cancel your subscription.
