Cyberpunk 2077 free Stadia Premiere edition promo sold out in Canada

Google Stadia is out of free Stadia Premiere edition kits to give away with copies of Cyberpunk 2077.
Over the last few days, Stadia has gained a lot of goodwill and recognition for its ability to handle Cyberpunk 2077, a game that notoriously runs poorly even on high-end PCs.
In case you missed it, Stadia offered a deal that gave people who bought Cyberpunk 2077 a Stadia Premiere edition bundle, which includes a Chromecast Ultra, a Stadia controller and a free Stadia Pro subscription for three months. The deal hinged on supplies lasting, but Google ran out of free units on Thursday, according to a Reddit post from the company. Unfortunately, despite the deal being gone, Google continued to advertise it for the next few days.
The company’s website still claimed the deal was ongoing on Friday and even part of this past weekend. The deal’s Google Support page was also live. Neither of these pages received updates explaining that the deal was no longer available. Google only updated its Stadia contact page to say that it was out of free Preimire editions. This information was also buried behind three clicks across two pages that both explicitly said the deal was still live.
According to the Reddit post, anyone who placed an order on Friday before 8pm ET/5pm PT should still get their order. MobileSyrup can confirm that we know of at least one person who ordered the game on Friday in Toronto and still received a code for a free Stadia Premiere edition.
It seems like if you ordered Cyberpunk last week and haven’t received a confirmation email yet saying that you’ve qualified for the free bundle, you’re most likely out of luck.
If you’re still interested in trying Google’s Stadia game streaming platform, you can learn more about trying out the service here.
